HoDooi (HOD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.26 or 0.08262049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.75 or 0.99596565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.