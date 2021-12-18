Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

HMLP opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

