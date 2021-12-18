Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

HCMLY opened at $9.65 on Friday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

