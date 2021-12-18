HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 267.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.67. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

