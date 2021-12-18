Hord (HORD) One Day Volume Tops $531,992.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Hord has a total market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $531,992.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.13 or 0.08361785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00077893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.75 or 0.99786382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,482,894 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

