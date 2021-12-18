Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of HRZN opened at $15.99 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.