Howdoo Market Cap Achieves $2.98 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $12,088.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,345,464 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

