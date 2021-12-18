Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,830,000 after purchasing an additional 657,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after purchasing an additional 395,178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,946,000 after purchasing an additional 651,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $29.96 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

