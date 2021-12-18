HUNT Achieves Market Cap of $91.96 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $91.96 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007249 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

