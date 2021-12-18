Huntington National Bank Buys 1,466 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $255.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

