Huntington National Bank Has $1.65 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 483,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE opened at $116.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

