Huntington National Bank Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Huntington National Bank owned 0.11% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 111.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

