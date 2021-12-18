Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

CHWY stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,738.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,322 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

