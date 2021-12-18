Huntington National Bank Sells 64,015 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,015 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 316.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.