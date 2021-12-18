Huntington National Bank Sells 770 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $210.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $213.12.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

