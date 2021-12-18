Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $1.90 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $47,814.44 or 0.99667286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.75 or 0.08289373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.56 or 0.99967693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00050008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.