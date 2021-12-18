Huobi BTC Price Tops $47,061.48 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $4.06 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $47,061.48 or 1.00080303 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.14 or 0.08359910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.08 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.