Hush Market Capitalization Hits $589,371.61 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Hush has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $589,371.61 and approximately $111.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00338929 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00141778 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00087722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

