HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.99. HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTHKY)

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services.

