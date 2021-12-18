Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Up 30.5% in November

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 161,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBP. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 547.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 37.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 363.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huttig Building Products stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 171,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,113. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $262.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.47. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

