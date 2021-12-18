Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 50.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,619,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $610,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.