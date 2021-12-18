HYCON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $126,119.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, HYCON has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $512,518.81 and approximately $126,119.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00086780 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.