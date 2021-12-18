HYCON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,813.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. HYCON has a market cap of $523,892.10 and $66,813.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002349 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00097840 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

