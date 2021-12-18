HyperDAO Price Down 12.3% This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $417.64 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00041518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,334,300,642 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

