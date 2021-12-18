Hyve (HYVE) Market Capitalization Tops $7.51 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $258,997.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyve has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.26 or 0.08262049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.75 or 0.99596565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars.

