Hyve Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $353,991.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $353,991.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.65 or 0.08379155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.62 or 1.00078508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00050443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

