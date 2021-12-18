I/O Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,429.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00277517 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008416 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,291,266 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

