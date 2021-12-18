iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of iBio stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that iBio will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iBio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iBio by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBio by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iBio by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.