Ï„Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,757.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $15,757.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,839.86 or 0.16805020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.06 or 0.08383494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.53 or 1.00378573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

