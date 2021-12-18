ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.17. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $99.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,903,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

