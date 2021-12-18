ICON (ICX) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002614 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $830.65 million and $28.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,888,567 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
