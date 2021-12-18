Iconic Token Price Up 1.7% This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $985.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.60 or 0.08383136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.00 or 1.00441104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

