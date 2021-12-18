Idena (IDNA) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Idena has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $139,141.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00238995 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00152644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.18 or 0.08310747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,090,594 coins and its circulating supply is 54,766,165 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.