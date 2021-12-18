Idena Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Idena has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $142,986.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00246595 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00154016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.14 or 0.08359910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.34 or 0.00547258 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,074,437 coins and its circulating supply is 54,755,781 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

