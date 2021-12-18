IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $167.40 million and approximately $24.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007297 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,161,843 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

