Idle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27,091.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00004746 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $27,091.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.14 or 0.08359910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.08 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,927,395 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

