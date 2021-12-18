IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.00.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

