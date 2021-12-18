Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 29,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 49,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $221.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

