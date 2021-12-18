Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.62 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Masco by 66.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAS opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

