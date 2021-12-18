Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,998 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 810,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

