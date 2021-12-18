Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $341.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

