Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,285 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $127.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.