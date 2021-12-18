Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $187.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.17 and a 200 day moving average of $177.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

