Illuvium (ILV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.85 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,152.08 or 0.02442472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $740.66 million and $28.85 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.13 or 0.08361785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00077893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.75 or 0.99786382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.