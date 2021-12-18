ImageCash (IMGC) Market Cap Achieves $14,975.14

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded down 64.4% against the dollar. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $14,975.14 and approximately $5.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.91 or 0.08327381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.44 or 0.99869941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

