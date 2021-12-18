imbrex Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

