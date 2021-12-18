iMe Lab (LIME) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $835,402.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.44 or 0.08388861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.15 or 0.99711538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

