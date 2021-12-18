Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Imperial Oil worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2189 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

