IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

IMV opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

