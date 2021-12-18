InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Up 74.8% in November

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INCT opened at 0.00 on Friday. InCapta has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
About InCapta
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for InCapta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InCapta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.