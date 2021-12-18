InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Up 74.8% in November

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INCT opened at 0.00 on Friday. InCapta has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

